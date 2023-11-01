As an advocate for providers, the below is so accurate. The No Surprises Act is preventing access to remediation by providers, allowing the health insurers to consistently underpay (and even deny payment) for the valuable services providers have already provided to insureds/members.

Providers have argued that the government's current rules unfairly favor health insurers in deciding payment disputes in No Surprises Act cases, while health insurers argue that the rules fairly base disputes primarily on median network rates, which would help keep health costs and premiums lower. news.bloomberglaw.com/...

