Summit Partners has invested in Hallmark Health Care Solutions, according to a news release.

Hallmark, based in Hauppauge, N.Y., is a healthcare consulting and technology firm. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offers physician compensation and workforce management solutions for health systems, academic medical centers and physician groups.

Summit, based in Boston, pursues opportunities in healthcare services, healthcare technology and life sciences as well as in other growth sectors. Founded in 1984, the firm targets growth equity and fixed income investments of $10 million to more than $500 million per company.

Joining Summit in investing in Hallmark was existing investor Enhanced Healthcare Partners and Hallmark management.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

