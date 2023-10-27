On this episode of The Professor's Corner, Diwakar Sinha of Polaris Healthcare Partners joins McGuireWoods' Geoff Cockrell to discuss how practices can prepare to sell, what specialties are most attractive and how the search for investors varies from practice to practice.
According to Diwakar, the same volume of deals is occurring, but the number of A-grade deals may be fewer. Currently, most A-grade deals exist in certain specialties. Diwakar also predicts that the cost of capital will come down mid-2024, which is a good reason to start planning from the sell-side now.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.