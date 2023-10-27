Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: Unclear Path to Speaker
- Senators Launch Mental Health Caucus
- Energy and Commerce Hearing on Physician Payment
- Senate Committee on Finance Examines Medicare Advantage
- Medicare PFS and OPPS Rules Forthcoming
- HHS OCR Issues Resources to Help Educate Patients about Telehealth and the Privacy and Security of Protected Health Information
