Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • This Week: Unclear Path to Speaker
  • Senators Launch Mental Health Caucus
  • Energy and Commerce Hearing on Physician Payment
  • Senate Committee on Finance Examines Medicare Advantage
  • Medicare PFS and OPPS Rules Forthcoming
  • HHS OCR Issues Resources to Help Educate Patients about Telehealth and the Privacy and Security of Protected Health Information

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.