On this episode of The Banker's Corner, McGuireWoods' Geoff Cockrell talks to Craig Sager, director at Provident Healthcare Partners, about investing in primary care.
Craig, who leads the company's sell-side M&A in primary care and behavioral health, shares his insights on investors working with fee-for-service healthcare groups. Some investors may find it too risky and prefer to wait for the transition to value-based care before investing, he notes. Others see an opportunity to enter at a lower price and facilitate the conversion to value-based care.
For the remainder of 2023 and into 2024, investors can be confident that there will always be interest in this sector and capital is available to be deployed.
