Prepared for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's State Health and Value Strategies program
On September 29, the Centers and Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) published a new release of state-reported Medicaid unwinding data through its Unwinding and Returning to Regular Operations after COVID-19 landing page. This data release covers, like previous releases of data, national and state-specific metrics pertaining to Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) eligibility renewal outcomes and total enrollment for June and new, comprehensive data on Marketplace enrollment and transitions as well as separate CHIP enrollment.
In a new expert perspective prepared on behalf of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's State Health and Value Strategies program, Manatt Health shares key findings from this data release.
