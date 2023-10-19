On October 5, Celltrion Healthcare Co. announced that it has signed a contract with Ventegra, a major U.S. Medical Benefits Manager (MBM) "who administers pharmacy benefits through its Pharmacy Services Administration (PSA) model that has been effectively displacing traditional PBM's." According to the press release, YUFLYMA (adalimumab-aaty) will be a preferred drug in Ventegra's formulary. Celltrion states that, "by inclusion onto Ventegra's formulary in both public and private insurance markets, Celltrion USA has secured access in the appropriate channel for approximately 3.6% of the entire U.S."
In related news, Korea Economic Daily reported this week that Celltrion Healthcare Co. has also signed a deal with a specialty pharmacy chain CarePartners Pharmacy to supply YUFLYMA (adalimumab-aaty). CarePartners Pharmacy, based in the Chicago metro area states that it is currently licensed to serve patients in 50 states and D.C., focusing its pharmacy services on "niche therapies and markets, including Specialty Infusion, Specialty Pharmacy, and Ambulatory Infusion services." CarePartners Pharmacy is reportedly set to roll out YUFLYMA nationwide by the end of this month, "potentially expand[ing] YUFLYMA's reach to over 10 million patients." According to Korea Economic Daily, "CarePartners will sidestep the original HUMIRA from its roster and refrain from enlisting other competing adalimumab biosimilars, effectively making YUFLYMA the sole adalimumab product in its offerings."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.