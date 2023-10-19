Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • This Week: Upcoming Hearings and Markups
  • House Speaker Vote
  • HELP Democrats Release Staff Report on Nonprofit Charity Care
  • House GOP Doctors Caucus Releases Draft Legislation
  • 340B-Related Increases Impact 2024 Medicare Parts A & B Premiums and Deductibles; Part D IRMAAs Announced
  • FDA Forms Digital Health Advisory Committee
  • ARPA-H Awards $26 Million to Address Transplant Shortages
  • Paxlovid to Enter Commercial Market Under New HHS-Pfizer Agreement
  • CMS Lifts National Coverage Determination Limiting Coverage of Amyloid PET Scans for Alzheimer's Disease
  • Final Rule on Civil Money Penalties for Failure to Meet Medicare Secondary Payer Reporting Obligations

