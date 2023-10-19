Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: Upcoming Hearings and Markups
- House Speaker Vote
- HELP Democrats Release Staff Report on Nonprofit Charity Care
- House GOP Doctors Caucus Releases Draft Legislation
- 340B-Related Increases Impact 2024 Medicare Parts A & B Premiums and Deductibles; Part D IRMAAs Announced
- FDA Forms Digital Health Advisory Committee
- ARPA-H Awards $26 Million to Address Transplant Shortages
- Paxlovid to Enter Commercial Market Under New HHS-Pfizer Agreement
- CMS Lifts National Coverage Determination Limiting Coverage of Amyloid PET Scans for Alzheimer's Disease
- Final Rule on Civil Money Penalties for Failure to Meet Medicare Secondary Payer Reporting Obligations
