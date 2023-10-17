This Week in Washington: Still No Speaker in the House; 2024 Medicare Part B Premiums and Deductibles to Rise.
Congress
House
House returns from recess.
Senate
Senate HELP Committee Majority Staff Releases Report on Nonprofit Hospital Charity Care Spending
On Oct. 10, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee Majority Staff released a report on nonprofit hospitals and the amount of revenue they directed toward charity care programs. The report examined the revenue of major nonprofit hospitals for fiscal year (FY) 2021, the cost of their charity care and the percentage of revenue they spent on charity programs.
The report recommends Congress and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) better monitor nonprofit hospitals' use of funds and strengthen charity care requirements.
For more information, click here.
Read more on healthcare policy in McGuireWoods Consulting's Washington Healthcare Update.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.