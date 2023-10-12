On this episode of The Capital Corner, McGuireWoods' Geoff Cockrell sits down with Hector Torres and Rich Blann, managing directors on DC Advisory's global healthcare team. They discuss market trends and current areas of interest from both investors' and sellers' perspectives.
Hector and Rich share the challenges they've seen in the market this year, as well as where they see the upward trends heading. From the bid-ask spread to physician practice consolidations, they offer plenty of advice and hope for the remainder of the year.
