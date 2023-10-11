This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes
- An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in October
- A run-through of the removal of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, Congress recently avoiding a government shutdown, the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry, and the passing of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein
- An update on developments, outlook, and priorities for key policy and legislative areas
- An outlook on the current Congress and the state of play for the 2024 elections
- A look at current trends and factors that could impact the 2023 political and legislative landscape
Congressional Schedule for October 2023
2023 House Calendar
- There are 12 legislative days scheduled in the House for the rest of October.
- The House was originally scheduled to be on recess the week of October 9, but Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) recently announced the House will be in that week, from October 10-13.The House will now need to use that week to elect a new Speaker of the House.
- There are 28 legislative days left in the House in 2023, including just 16 legislative days until the current continuing resolution (CR) expires on November 17, 2023.
To view the full details please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.