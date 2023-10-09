Quarterly Healthcare Transactions Review
Ankura is pleased to present an overview of healthcare transactions announced or closed during Q2 2023 in the United States. Total transactions increased by 4.9 percent in the second quarter of 2023 after declining by 4.9 percent in the first quarter. Excluding the Life Sciences and Medical Office Buildings sectors, the total number of transactions in the United States increased by 6.2 percent.
Download the article by clicking here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.