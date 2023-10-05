Gurnet Point Capital and Novo Holdings have completed their acquisition of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a deal valued at $462 million, according to a news release.
Paratek, founded in 1996 and based in Boston, is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats.
Gurnet Point, founded in 2015 and based in Cambridge, Mass., pursues control-oriented investments in scientifically de-risked life sciences businesses.
Novo Holdings, founded in 1999 and based in Hellerup, Gentofte, is a holding and investment company responsible for managing the assets and wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, a large philanthropic enterprise foundation.
