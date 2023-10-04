Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

This Week: Last-Minute Agreement Saves Government Shutdown (Temporarily)

Senate Committee on HELP RFIs on CDC, NIH

Wyden, Pallone to Investigate Medicaid MCOs' Use of Prior Authorization

Senate Finance Leaders Introduce PBM Bill

Rep. Kim to Challenge Menendez for New Jersey Seat

Ways & Means Advances HSA Legislation

ARPA-H Announces Launch of ARPANET-H

Biden Administration to Begin Enforcement of Drug Price Reporting Requirements

Medicare Drug Price Negotiations to Proceed

CBO Issues Report on CMMI

