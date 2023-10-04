Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • This Week: Last-Minute Agreement Saves Government Shutdown (Temporarily)
  • Senate Committee on HELP RFIs on CDC, NIH
  • Wyden, Pallone to Investigate Medicaid MCOs' Use of Prior Authorization
  • Senate Finance Leaders Introduce PBM Bill
  • Rep. Kim to Challenge Menendez for New Jersey Seat
  • Ways & Means Advances HSA Legislation
  • ARPA-H Announces Launch of ARPANET-H
  • Biden Administration to Begin Enforcement of Drug Price Reporting Requirements
  • Medicare Drug Price Negotiations to Proceed
  • CBO Issues Report on CMMI

