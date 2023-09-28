self

On September 1, 2023, CMS issued a proposed rule to establish new federal minimum staffing requirements for skilled nursing facilities. Despite significant opposition from industry stakeholders and an ongoing labor shortage, CMS's controversial proposal calls for facilities to have a registered nurse (RN) on-site for 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, and provide at least 0.55 RN hours per resident per day (HPRD), and at least 2.45 nurse aide (NA) HPRD. The proposed rule also includes a provision for temporary hardship exemptions, as well as updates and clarifications to CMS's existing facility assessment requirements. CMS is also seeking public comment on whether a minimum total nurse staffing standard, such as 3.48 HPRD among other alternatives, should also be required in place of – or in addition to – a requirement only for RNs and NAs.

Join us as we discuss this important topic that will have long-term ramifications for the long-term care industry.

