Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

This Week: Government Funding Resolution Update

House Republicans Release Budget Resolution

House Committee on Ways and Means Holds Hearing on No Surprises Act Implementation

Senate Committee on HELP Holds Markup on Primary Care, Workforce Expansion Bill

HHS Proposes IDR Fee Increase

CMS Releases Final Rule to Streamline Medicaid, CHIP and MSP Enrollment

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.