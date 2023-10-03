Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • This Week: Government Funding Resolution Update
  • House Republicans Release Budget Resolution
  • House Committee on Ways and Means Holds Hearing on No Surprises Act Implementation
  • Senate Committee on HELP Holds Markup on Primary Care, Workforce Expansion Bill
  • HHS Proposes IDR Fee Increase
  • CMS Releases Final Rule to Streamline Medicaid, CHIP and MSP Enrollment

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.