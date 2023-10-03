United States:
Holland & Knight Health Dose: September 26, 2023
03 October 2023
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly
dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders
abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health
sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: Government Funding Resolution Update
- House Republicans Release Budget Resolution
- House Committee on Ways and Means Holds Hearing on No Surprises
Act Implementation
- Senate Committee on HELP Holds Markup on Primary Care,
Workforce Expansion Bill
- HHS Proposes IDR Fee Increase
- CMS Releases Final Rule to Streamline Medicaid, CHIP and MSP
Enrollment
Read the full Health Dose »
