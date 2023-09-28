United States:
Health+Tech Podcast: Leveraging AI To Drive Growth
28 September 2023
McGuireWoods LLP
On this episode of Health+Tech, host Kristen McDermott Woodrum is joined by Charlie Winn, co-founder, vice president of
sales and chief revenue officer for Liine, an
artificial intelligence-powered call recording platform for
healthcare practices. Their discussion covers the technology behind
Liine, its use of AI, insights from Liine's analytics and the
near-term impact of AI on healthcare.
