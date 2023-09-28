On this episode of Health+Tech, host Kristen McDermott Woodrum is joined by Charlie Winn, co-founder, vice president of sales and chief revenue officer for Liine, an artificial intelligence-powered call recording platform for healthcare practices. Their discussion covers the technology behind Liine, its use of AI, insights from Liine's analytics and the near-term impact of AI on healthcare.

PLAY PODCAST

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.