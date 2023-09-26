ARTICLE

Bain Capital Private Equity will acquire Harrington Process Solutions, according to a news release.

Harrington, founded in 1959 and based in Chino, Calif., is a specialty distributor of industrial flow control process solutions. Harrington provides solutions to a wide range of industries, including life sciences.

Bain Capital Private Equity, based in Boston, focuses on making control and minority equity investments and prefers to make more substantial investments from a dollars perspective. Founded in 1984, the firm invests in healthcare and several other industries, targeting companies with revenue of at least $100 million. Within healthcare, Bain Capital targets companies in the provider services, hospital/major facilities, life sciences/pharmaceutical and non-reimbursement industries.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

