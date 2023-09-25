Strange medical remedies often appear as Facebook or Instagram ads, but rarely as a report of a prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled trial presented at a respected medical conference. However, at this summer's Society for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) annual meeting, a poster abstract described the preliminary determination of the long-term value of grape powder consumption by patients with mild decline in cognition.

Researchers sought to determine brain metabolism benefits of consumption of reconstituted grapes twice daily via brain positron emission tomography (PET) scans with the F18-fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) radiotracer, as well through cognitive performance through neuropsychological assessment at baseline, six months, one year and long-term.

This is a small study, and more research will follow. But it is truly fascinating to me to see how comparing changes shown on the PET imaging of the right inferior frontal contexes and left inferior lateral anterior temporal cortexes for individuals in the grape consumption cohort versus the placebo group can indicate the benefits found by the researchers.

"The study authors also pointed out that statistical parametric mapping and sVOI analysis revealed sustained benefits of the grape powder use at an average of 28 months after the treatment intervention had been completed."

I'm eager to learn more as this research continues.

... Subject who had been randomized to consume reconstituted grapes twice daily enjoyed long-term protection from longitudinal loss of metabolism compared with subjects randomized to placebo, as assessed more than two years beyond the last consumed dose of either formulation ... www.diagnosticimaging.com/...

