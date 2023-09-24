Album 6, Track 1: "If you Could Snap your Fingers" Greatest Hits

10 Minute HealthBizCast

For Album 6, we're doing something special -- a mash-up of all of our prior guests' answers to the question "If you could snap your fingers and change one thing about healthcare, what would it be?" Maybe there's a spark here that can start a fire.

For Track 1, we cover leaders in behavioral, senior living, and chronic care.

