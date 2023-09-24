United States:
Album 6, Track 1: "If You Could Snap Your Fingers" Greatest Hits (Podcast)
24 September 2023
Polsinelli LLP
Album 6, Track 1:
"If you Could Snap your Fingers" Greatest Hits
10 Minute HealthBizCast
For Album 6, we're doing something special -- a mash-up of
all of our prior guests' answers to the question "If you
could snap your fingers and change one thing about healthcare, what
would it be?" Maybe there's a spark here that can start a
fire.
For Track 1, we cover leaders in behavioral, senior living, and
chronic care.
