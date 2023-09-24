Album 6, Track 3: "If You Could Snap Your Fingers" Greatest Hits

10 Minute HealthBiz Cast

For Album 6, we're doing something special -- a mash-up of all of our prior guests' answers to the question "If you could snap your fingers and change one thing about healthcare, what would it be?" Maybe there's a spark here that can start a fire.

For Track 3, we cover leaders in health care staffing, health care payments, and health care capital.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.