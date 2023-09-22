Blue Heron Capital has closed out its latest fund with $102 million, according to industry reports.

The new fund, Blue Heron Capital Fund III, was oversubscribed.

Blue Heron, based in Richmond, Va., is a private equity firm focused on healthcare and enterprise technology. Founded in 2006, the firm pursues growth equity and minority positions, typically investing in companies with $3 million to $25 million in revenue.

