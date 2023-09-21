We are pleased to publish our first midyear Food and CPG Legal Trends report. This report is a bite-sized version of our annual year in review, providing timely insights on legal trends in the space.

In the first half of 2023, the CPG industry continued to face a meaningful threat of class-action activity, with continued filings against companies in the food, beverage, and personal care space. Recent months have also seen significant regulatory developments relevant to food, beverage, and CPG companies on both a federal and state levels. Read the full report here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.