On September 13, the Alaska Board of Pharmacy (Board) issued a notice summarizing a regulatory update stating that pharmacies, wholesale drug distributors, outsourcing facilities, third-party logistics providers, and manufacturers are no longer required to submit an application for name, ownership, or location changes, but must instead notify the Board in writing within 30 days of such a change. In addition, a facility notifying the Board of a change in its physical address must include an attestation that the facility will conduct a new self-inspection within 30 days after business starts. The Board issued this guidance on July 15, 2023, but provided the notice due to continued receipt of applications.

The Board also updated notification requirements for changes to a pharmacy's pharmacist-in-charge, and designated representative (previously referred to as a facility manager) changes for non-pharmacy facilities such as outsourcing facilities, third-party logistics providers, wholesale drug distributors, and manufacturers. A pharmacist-in-charge or designated representative chosen to replace the current pharmacist-in-charge or designated representative in their respective facility must notify the Board in writing within 30 days of their designation. Further, an outgoing designated representative must notify the Board in writing within 30 days of leaving the position. Prior to July 15, such notifications had to be made on an Alaska Department of Professional Regulations-specific form within ten days of a change.

Facilities can make all notifications specified in the Board update through email or a written letter on a company letterhead, sent by one of the following:

A pharmacy's pharmacist-in-charge.

In the case of outsourcing facilities, third-party logistics providers, wholesale drug distributors, and manufacturers, a facility's designated representative.

An owner.

Alternative source that can be verified by the Board as originating from the facility.

Pharmacies should remain aware of changes to state-level notification requirements, as failure to abide by such provisions can, depending on individual state law, result in professional discipline, financial penalties, or other negative consequences.

