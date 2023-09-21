Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • This Week: Pivotal Week on Spending
  • Sanders, Marshall Release Health Care Workforce Package
  • House Floor Schedule on Health Bills Fluctuating
  • Sanders Agrees to Confirmation Hearing for NIH Nominee
  • House Committee on Energy and Commerce Holds Drug Shortage Hearing
  • Ways and Means Committee "Member Day" Meeting
  • Senators Express Concern Over DEA's Proposed Telemedicine Rule
  • White House Cancer Moonshot Advances $240 Million Investment
  • DEA Telemedicine Listening Session

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.