Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

This Week: Pivotal Week on Spending

Sanders, Marshall Release Health Care Workforce Package

House Floor Schedule on Health Bills Fluctuating

Sanders Agrees to Confirmation Hearing for NIH Nominee

House Committee on Energy and Commerce Holds Drug Shortage Hearing

Ways and Means Committee "Member Day" Meeting

Senators Express Concern Over DEA's Proposed Telemedicine Rule

White House Cancer Moonshot Advances $240 Million Investment

DEA Telemedicine Listening Session

