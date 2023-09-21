Come hear a distinguished leader of the pharmaceutical industry speak about the impact of technology on the biopharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Giovanni Caforio, the Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Bristol Myers Squibb, will present on the topic of "Technology Is Transforming the Biopharmaceutical Industry and Improving Healthcare for Patients." The lecture is the latest edition of Stevens Institute of Technology's annual Presidential Distinguished Lecture. It's scheduled for Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 4 p.m. and will take place at the University Center, Tech Flex Auditorium on the Stevens campus in Hoboken, NJ.

In recent years, the biopharmaceutical industry has been at the forefront of groundbreaking scientific advancements, particularly in the realm of advanced cancers, Alzheimer's disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. Dr. Caforio's lecture will shed light on the dynamic synergy between scientific progress and technological innovation within this industry, including some topics that we've covered here in our blogs.

One of the most exciting areas of this convergence is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery. AI is proving to be a game-changer by accelerating the identification of potential treatments and new biomarkers. These biomarkers allow for the selection of patient sub-groups that are more likely to respond positively to targeted therapies, thus advancing the possibilities of personalized medicine.

Furthermore, the integration of advanced analytics is streamlining the execution of comprehensive clinical trials that encompass diverse patient populations reflective of real-world epidemiology. This inclusivity in clinical trials can lead to more accurate and effective treatments for individuals from all walks of life.

Dr. Caforio will also explore how technology holds the potential to bridge the gap between scientific advancements and practical healthcare applications. Leveraging technology can address prevalent health disparities and make scientific breakthroughs are accessible to all, ultimately leading to more equitable healthcare outcomes.

Dr. Caforio has been the driving force behind Bristol Myers Squibb's visionary approach to healthcare transformation. Serving as the CEO since May 2015 and assuming the role of Chairman of the Board in May 2017, Dr. Caforio's leadership has propelled the company's commitment to researching and developing revolutionary medicines. These include a pioneering portfolio of immunotherapies that are reshaping the landscape of cancer treatment.

With an impressive career trajectory that includes leadership roles at Abbott Laboratories and a medical degree from the University of Rome, Dr. Caforio brings a wealth of experience and insight to the forefront of the lecture.

Seating for this enlightening event is limited, so be sure to register now to secure your spot. Following the lecture, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Dr. Caforio and network with fellow professionals who share a passion for healthcare innovation.

