In the fourth episode of Closing Time, co-founder & COO Stuart Blitz pitches his men's telehealth startup, Hone Health. With a focus on profitability over hyper-growth, the team at Hone Health has built one of the largest men's health telehealth platforms.

Guest VC in this episode is Lynne Chou O'Keefe, Founder and Managing Partner at Define Ventures, along with co-hosts Michael Esquivel and Halle Tecco dive into the business and discuss which parts of healthcare work well for D2C business models, user acquisition and their pay-back period, the trade-off in top-line growth and building healthy unit economics and how Hone Health ensures positive customer experience even for those who don't qualify for treatment.

Lynne also discusses how fundraising today is like managing A Tale of Two Cities, investors want to see the growth of 2020 along with the business fundamentals of 2022.

