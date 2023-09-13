ARTICLE

United States: How Current Challenges Will Change The Business Of Health Care

AHLA's Speaking of Health Law

Doug Anning, a business and health care attorney in the firm's Kansas City office, discusses some of the current challenges affecting health care business transactions, including trends and motivations related to doing deals, balancing antitrust enforcement, the overlap of federal and state regulatory oversight, and reimbursement and cost constraints.

