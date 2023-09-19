FFL Partners has announced it has completed a growth investment in Johnson County Clin-Trials (JCCT).

JCCT, based in Lenexa, Kan., is a clinical research site platform serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and contract research organizations. Founded in 2005, JCCT specializes in phase I–IV outpatient and inpatient clinical trials.

FFL, based in San Francisco, invests in middle market companies within healthcare and business services. Founded in 1997, the firm generally commits $50 million to $200 million to individual transactions and purses control or significant minority stake transactions.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

