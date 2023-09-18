TPG has announced it will acquire a majority stake in Crowe Healthcare Consulting from Crowe LLP.

Crowe LLP, with its corporate headquarters in Chicago, is a global public accounting, consulting and technology firm.

Following completion of the transaction, Crowe Healthcare Consulting will be rebranded as Kodiak Solutions. Crowe LLP will retain a minority ownership stake in the business.

TPG, founded in 1992 in San Francisco, targets investments in middle market companies. The firm invests in healthcare and a number of other industries.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

