Jessica Thurmond and Monica Schmiede, co-CEOs and co-founders of Athelo Health — the first biometric-anchored virtual coach for women with breast and gynecologic cancers — join McGuireWoods partner Kristen McDermott Woodrum on this episode of Health+Tech. They discuss Athelo Health's mission, how Athelo Health uses biometric data to support patients, and the role of digital health tools in educating patients, improving access to care and building supportive communities for patients.

