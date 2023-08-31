self

Health Care Beat · Insuring Success: The Utilization of Insurance in Health Care M&A Transactions

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Episodes provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health law topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Follow us on: iTunes | Google | Soundcloud | Spotify

Health Care Beat Episode 41 – Insuring Success: The Utilization of Insurance in Health Care M&A Transactions

On this episode of Health Care Beat, Gena Usenheimer, the co-creator and co-leader of Seyfarth's Transactional Risk Insurance Group, joins co-hosts Jamaica Szeliga and Chris DeMeo to discuss the use of insurance in connection with M&A activity in health care deals, or health care adjacent deals (SaaS, technology), both prior to acquisition and in connection with a transaction. In particular, the group talks about the Representation and Warranties Insurance ("RWI") process and how the right kinds of underlying insurance can maximize RWI coverage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.