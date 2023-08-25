United States:
Clinical Trial Enforcement Trends And Best Practices
25 August 2023
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Kate Driscoll was a guest on the American Bar Association's
Voices in Health Law podcast, discussing the nature of
clinical trials fraud, recent developments in enforcement activity,
and the role of lawyers in counseling compliance by clinical
research organizations.
