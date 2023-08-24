In the second episode of Closing Time, CEO Sonali Bloom shares how her company is addressing a crucial gap in eye care accessibility in the United States. With a fleet of mobile care clinics, 2020 Onsite is expanding access to eye care for all, countering the alarming fact that only 30% of the population gets an annual eye exam. With 75% YoY growth, and diviersified sales channels, Sonali is optimistic about the future of this business.

Guest VC on this episode, Kanyi Maqubela, along with co-hosts Michael Esquivel and Halle Tecco probe into how the mobile clinic works, how they manage three separate sales channels — to pharma, employers, and direct to consumer, reimbursement and their margin mix, if the total addressable market size support this as a stand-alone business and who are the potential acquirers.

The group also discuss how it works to run a company with a founder who is no longer running day-to-day business operations, and the concept of "spiritual ownership."

Co-hosted by Halle Tecco and Michael Esquivel, Closing Time is a podcast where you, the listener, get to be a fly on the wall during a startup pitch meeting. Imagine being part of a room where passionate entrepreneurs are pitching their healthcare startups, the innovations that could very well shape the future of healthcare. This podcast allows you to do just that.

