Unpacking CMS's Proposed Rule For Correcting Underpayments For 340B Drug Reimbursement (Podcast)
In this episode, Darlene Davis, Leah Richardson, and Andrew
Ruskin unravel CMS's proposed rule for the remedy for Medicare
payments for drugs purchased under the 340B Program and reimbursed
as hospital outpatient services. The discussion includes background
of the unlawful 340B drug reimbursement policy, as well as
CMS's proposed remedy. They also discuss the way in which CMS
suggests that it will adjust future payments as a purported
countermeasure for its remedy payments, as well as the implications
for ongoing Medicare Advantage plan disputes on the same
issues.
