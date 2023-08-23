In this episode, Darlene Davis, Leah Richardson, and Andrew Ruskin unravel CMS's proposed rule for the remedy for Medicare payments for drugs purchased under the 340B Program and reimbursed as hospital outpatient services. The discussion includes background of the unlawful 340B drug reimbursement policy, as well as CMS's proposed remedy. They also discuss the way in which CMS suggests that it will adjust future payments as a purported countermeasure for its remedy payments, as well as the implications for ongoing Medicare Advantage plan disputes on the same issues.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.