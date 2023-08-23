self

California's newly established Office of Health Care Affordability recently proposed regulations outlining its requirements for advance regulatory review of certain health care entity mergers, acquisitions, affiliations, and other arrangements that result in "material changes" of assets, control, or governance. Health Law attorneys Lara D. Compton, Deborah A. Daccord, and M. Daria Niewenhous join Bridgette Keller to discuss the proposed regulations, their potential impact on transactions, and what health care entities should consider as they prepare for transactions moving forward.



Read more about the proposed regulations on our blog post, "California Publishes Proposed Regulations for the Pre-Closing Review of Health Care Transactions: What You Need To Know Before January 1, 2024."

