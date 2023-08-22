Coalesce Capital has announced it has participated in a recapitalization of Examinetics.

Examinetics, founded in 2004 and based in Overland Park, Kan., is a provider of mobile occupational health screening services, tests and data management.

Coalesce, based in New York, is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in human capital and technology-enabled business services companies. The firm primarily makes control investments in companies with at least$5 million of EBITDAand$25 million of revenue.

Coalesce partnered with Freedom 3 Capital, an existing Examinetics shareholder, and management for the recapitalization.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

