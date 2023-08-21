Kate Driscoll was a guest on the American Bar Association's Voices in Health Law podcast, discussing the nature of clinical trials fraud, recent developments in enforcement activity, and the role of lawyers in counseling compliance by clinical research organizations.

Listen to the podcast.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved