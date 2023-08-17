BV Investment Partners has announced it has invested in Hardenbergh Group.

Hardenbergh Group, founded in 1991 and based in Livonia, Mich., is a provider of non-clinical professional staffing, consulting, physician peer review and outsourced solutions to U.S. healthcare organizations.

BV, based in Boston, is a middle market private equity firm focused on the tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors. The firm invests a minimum of $40 million for majority or minority positions in companies with average EBITDA between $5 million and $20 million.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

