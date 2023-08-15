Kohlberg & Company will acquire Worldwide Clinical Trials, according to a news release.

Worldwide, based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., is a full-service contract research organization. Founded in 1986, Worldwide, an affiliate company of private equity firm TJC, partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to create solutions designed to advance new medications.

Kohlberg, based in Mount Kisco, N.Y., is a private equity firm that invests in healthcare services, pharmaceutical/medical products and services, and several other sectors. Founded in 1987, the firm pursues a range of investment types and seeks to invest between $100 million and $500 million in companies with an enterprise value of $200 million to $2 billion that generate $25 million to $150 million in EBITDA.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.