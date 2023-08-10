Cosmetic companies are required to submit facility registration and product listing information on cosmetic products that they manufacture, or other procedures, including manipulation, sampling, testing, or control procedures applied to the product.

While there is a number of items that are required to be reported to FDA, FDA has yet to put forth the system to handle such facility registrations and product listings.

For products marketed that is marketed on December 29, 2022, the company must submit a cosmetic product listing not later than December 29, 2023.

