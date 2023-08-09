SK Capital Partners has announced it has closed its latest fund with $800 million in commitments.

The new fund, SKCP Catalyst Fund II, was oversubscribed. It will focus on buyout investments that generally require initial committed equity capital of up to $100 million.

SK Capital Partners, based in New York, is a private equity firm focused on the life sciences and a few other sectors. The firm typically pursues control buyouts, recapitalizations and growth equity investments.

