WM Partners recently announced it had acquired Allergy Research Group (ARG) from Kikkoman Corp.

ARG, founded in 1979 and based in South Salt Lake, Utah, sells hypoallergenic supplements focused on addressing condition-specific issues to healthcare practitioners.

WM Partners, based in Aventura, Fla., is a middle-market private equity firm. Founded in 2015, the firm specializes in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

