Tani Weiner, the co-chair of the Polsinelli law firm's Behavioral Health Law Group, joins the BHE Podcast to discuss the factors that are driving behavior health transaction trends thus far in 2023. Weiner also talks about the shift from fee-for-service to value-based care, how issues such as consolidation, staffing shortages, and integration with primary care are impacting provider organizations and the emerging role of AI.

