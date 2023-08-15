self

Health Care Beat · US Digital Health Series – Payment & Reimbursement

Health Care Beat Episode 40: US Digital Health Series – Payment & Reimbursement

On this episode of Health Care Beat, we wrap up our series inspired by Seyfarth's collaboration with Lexology on the release of an updated overview of legal issues affecting digital health in the United States. Co-hosts Jamaica Szeliga and Chris DeMeo discuss the section of the publication Chris wrote on "Payment and Reimbursement." Their conversation focuses primarily on how digital health applications are reimbursed by Medicare, private insurance, and others. To view and download Seyfarth's entire Lexology Getting the Deal Through (US Digital Health) chapter, click here.

Also, be sure to visit Seyfarth's Health Care Privacy & Data Security Resources page. The page provides access to a compilation of resources and thought leadership for organizations across the health care industry dealing with privacy and data security issues.

