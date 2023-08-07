self

Home health agencies and nursing homes face increasing False Claims Act (FCA) risks as the government continues to focus its enforcement efforts on senior care providers. According to one estimate, home health providers paid more than $422 million between 2012 and 2021 to settle a variety of FCA allegations. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice's National Nursing Home Initiative, which was launched in 2020 to identify and investigate facilities that provide grossly substandard care, is driving increased FCA activity in the nursing home industry. Please join us as we discuss recent enforcement trends and how best to manage this new level of risk.

