Comvest Partners hasannouncedit has closed its latest fund at $2 billion.

The new fund, Comvest Credit Partners VI, exceeded its initial target of $1.7.

Comvest, based in West Palm Beach, Fla., is a middle-market private equity and credit investing firm. Its private equity strategy is to pursue control investments in multiple industries, including healthcare services. The firm seeks to make $50 million to $150 million-plus investment per transaction in companies with revenue between $50 million and $1 billion.

