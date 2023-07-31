This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House
11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT announces additional actions to protect communities from extreme heat | South Court Auditorium
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces New Actions to Protect Workers and Communities from Extreme Heat
3:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy | Oval Office
7:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the National Archives Building
7:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the National Archives Building
7:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium | National Archives Research Center
8:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the National Archives Building en route to the White House
8:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled
White House Press Briefing*
1:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday-Wednesday, July 25-26, 2023
The White House
July 25
- Remarks by President Biden on Expanding Access to Mental Health Care
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Make it Easier to Access In-Network Mental Health Care
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Tentative Agreement Between UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters
- Remarks by President Biden and Vice President Harris at Signing of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument Proclamation
- Proclamation on Establishment of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Designates Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument
- Proclamation on Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, 2023
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Works to Make it Easier for People with Disabilities to Access Public Services Online
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Student Debt Relief Action in Colorado
- Bill Signed into Law: S. 111, the "Providing Accountability Through Transparency Act of 2023," which requires each agency, in providing notice of a rulemaking, to include a link to a 100-word plain language summary of the proposed rule
- Joint Statement from Mexico and the United States on Shared Efforts to Combat Illicit Fentanyl, Disrupt Arms Trafficking, and Humanely Manage Migration
- Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
July 26
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
- Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan On Developments in Niger
- Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 1096, the "250th Anniversary of the United States Marine Corps Commemorative Coin Act,"
- Nomination: President Biden Announces Nomination of Gen. David Allvin to Serve As U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff
- Nomination: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Martin O'Malley to be Commissioner of the Social Security Administration
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Members of Congress, Labor Leaders, Business Groups, Disability Advocacy Groups, and More Celebrate Martin O'Malley's Nomination to be Social Security Administration Commissioner
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the 75th Anniversary of the Desegregation of the Armed Forces
- Readout by NSC Spokesperson of the Principal Deputy National Security Advisor's Meeting with Representatives of the Three 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Laureates
- Proclamation on National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, 2023
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Hosts White House Methane Summit to Tackle Dangerous Climate Pollution, while Creating Good-Paying Jobs and Protecting Community Health
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Promote Access to Behavioral Health Care for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities
Department of Defense (DOD)
July 25
- Readout: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant
- Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds A Press Briefing
- Fact Sheet: Secretary Austin's Eighth Trip to the Indo-Pacific Region
- Article: Austin First Defense Secretary to Visit Papua New Guinea
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – July 25, 2023
- Press Release: DOD Launches Reserve Component Spouse Survey
- Article: The Journey to Becoming an Air Force Cadet
- Contracts for July 25, 2023
July 26
- Press Release: Department of Commerce and Department of Defense Sign Memorandum of Agreement to Strengthen U.S. Defense Industrial Base
- Advisory: Pentagon Commemorates 75th Anniversary of Desegregation in the Federal Workforce and Armed Forces
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking 75 Years Since the Desegregation of the Department of Defense
- Closing Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks at the Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Racial Desegregation in the Armed Forces and Federal Workforce
- Article: Austin, Papua New Guinea Leaders Discuss Plans for Defense Cooperation
- Article: Austin Meets Papua New Guinea Leaders to Chart Security Course
- Article: Austin Visits Papua New Guinea, Australia on Latest Trip to Pacific
- Article: U.S. Military Integration Spawned Peerless Fighting Force
- Article: Graduate Program Fosters Strategic Leaders
- Article: Talisman Sabre 23 Field Exercise Sets Benchmark for Combined Military Training in Indo-Pacific
- Contracts for July 26, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 27, 2023
Europe, Ukraine
- July 25: Statement | Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine
Asia-Pacific
- July 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Tongan Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku and Foreign Minister Utoikamanu
- July 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Tongan Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku at a Joint Press Availability
- July 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the U.S. Embassy Nuku'alofa Dedication | Tonga
- July 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Peace Corps Engagement | Tonga
- July 26: Fact Sheet | The United States-New Zealand Relationship
- July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Prime Minister Hipkins of New Zealand
- July 26: Readout | Fourth U.S.-ROK Working Group Meeting on the DPRK Cyber Threat
- July 25: Statement | Maldives Independence Day
Africa
- July 26: Statement | On Reports of an Attempted Takeover in Niger
- July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Nigerien President Bazoum
- July 26: Advisory | Special Representative for International Labor Affairs Fay Rodríguez Travels to Lesotho and South Africa
- July 26: Advisory | Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation Lapenn's Travel to Namibia, South Africa, and Angola
- July 26: Statement | Liberia National Day Message
Middle East, Central Asia
- July 25: Statement | UN Begins Operation to Prevent Catastrophic Oil Spill | Red Sea
- July 26: Advisory | Special Representative for Afghanistan West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Amiri's Travel to Kazakhstan and Qatar
Climate Investment Statements
- July 26: Reports | 2023 Investment Climate Statements Released
Other Matters
- July 26: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Jenny Taft of Fox Sports (re: World Cup)
- July 26: Statement | The Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act
- July 25: Statement | The United States Raises its Flag at UNESCO
Department Press Briefings
- July 25: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- July 26: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- July 26: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson, Pacific Area Commander, U.S. Coast Guard
- July 26: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Nathaniel C. Fick Ambassador-at-Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy and Dr. Seth Center Deputy Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology
- July 26: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Ambassador Julianne Smith U.S. Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
July 25
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power to Visit Papua New Guinea and Fiji
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with United Arab Emirates Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange Abdulla Lootah
July 26
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Spanish Minister of Migration, Inclusion, and Social Security José Luis Escrivá
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Interim United Nations Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Daniel Endres
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
July 25
- Explanation of Position on the UN General Assembly Adoption of the Resolution on Dialogue and Tolerance in Countering Hate Speech
July 26
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Russia's Attacks on Ukrainian Ports
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing Called by Russia on Threats to International Peace and Security
Department of the Treasury
July 25
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Minister of Finance of Jordan Mohamad Al-Ississ
- Remarks By Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Graham Steele at the Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund
July 26
- Congressional Testimony of Under Secretary for International Affairs Jay C. Shambaugh Before the Committee on Foreign Relations, U.S. Senate
- Guidance: Publication of Tri-Seal Compliance Note | Voluntary Self-Disclosure of Potential Violations
The Federal Reserve
July 26
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Issues FOMC Statement
Security Exchange Commission (SEC)
July 25
- Press Release: SEC Names Natasha Vij Greiner and Keith E. Cassidy Interim Acting Co-Directors of the Division of Examinations
July 26
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Reforms Relating to Investment Advisers Operating Exclusively Through the Internet
- Press Release: SEC Proposes New Requirements to Address Risks to Investors From Conflicts of Interest Associated With the Use of Predictive Data Analytics by Broker-Dealers and Investment Advisers
- Press Release: SEC Adopts Rules on Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy, Governance, and Incident Disclosure by Public Companies
- Press Release: SEC Charges Investor Joseph C. Lewis and Associates with Insider Trading
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
July 26
- Press Release: Departments of Justice, Commerce and Treasury Issue Joint Compliance Note on Voluntary Self-Disclosure of Potential Violations
- Press Release: Justice Department, EPA and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Reach Agreement with City of Jackson on Proposal to Address Sewer System Issues
- Press Release: Doctor Convicted of Unlawfully Distributing Opioids
- Press Release: Former Oklahoma Private Prisoner Transport Officer Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Pretrial Detainee
- Press Release: Jacksonville Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Preparing False Personal Return
- Speech: Policy Director David Lawrence of the Antitrust Division Delivers Remarks at the Georgetown Center for Business & Public Policy
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the National Summit on Equal Opportunity in Higher Education
July 25
- Press Release: Final MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced for Role in Rival Gang Member's Murder
- Press Release: Virginia Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Conspiring to Violate Iranian Sanctions
- Joint Statement from Mexico and the United States on Shared Efforts to Combat Illicit Fentanyl, Disrupt Arms Trafficking, and Humanely Manage Migration
- Press Release: Three Foreign Nationals Sentenced for Operating an International Fentanyl Trafficking Organization
- Press Release: Woman Pleads Guilty in Visa Fraud and Immigrant Smuggling Scheme
- Press Release: South Carolina Man Charged with Sex Trafficking of Four Victims, including a Minor
- Press Release: Former Oregon Corrections Nurse Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Nine Female Inmates
- Press Release: Oklahoma Man Sentenced for Racially Motivated Hate Crime Against Black Man
- Press Release: Two Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers Charged with Federal Civil Rights and Obstruction Offenses in Excessive Force Case
- Press Release: Final Defendant Sentenced in Multi-State Dogfighting Ring
- Press Release: Justice Department Advances Proposed Rule to Strengthen Web and Mobile App Access for People with Disabilities
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks on the Web Accessibility Notice of Proposed Rulemaking
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at Program to Commemorate 33rd Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Training Conference Award Luncheon
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
July 25
- Statement From Secretary Mayorkas Regarding the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Ruling on the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways Rule
- Joint Statement from Mexico and the United States on Shared Efforts to Combat Illicit Fentanyl, Disrupt Arms Trafficking, and Humanely Manage Migration
- CBP Press Release: CBP Officers at the Presidio Port of Entry apprehend homicide suspect | Local Media Release (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Rescues Climb with Temperatures (Arizona)
July 26
- CBP Press Release: Dulles CBP Agriculture Specialists Cage Two Live Birds Carried by Passenger from Iraq (Virginia)
- CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Intercepts 21-Pound Marijuana Load in UK-Bound Passenger's Baggage (Pennsylvania)
- CBP Press Release: CBP announces decision on hours at six ports of entry following temporary expansion (Washington State)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
July 25
- Press Release: Western Hemisphere Partners Advance Work on Good Regulatory Practices
Department of Commerce
July 26
- Press Release: Department of Commerce and Department of Defense Sign Memorandum of Agreement to Strengthen U.S. Defense Industrial Base
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
July 25
- Press Release: FTC Issues Supplemental Proposed Amendments to its Amplifier Rule to Make Testing Methods More Useful to Consumers
- Press Release: FTC Announces Claims Process for Consumers Who Purchased DreamCloud Mattresses
July 26
- Press Release: Operators of "Blessing Loom" Scheme Banned from Multi-Level Marketing As a Result of Pyramid Scheme Charges Brought by the FTC and Arkansas
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
July 25
- Press Release: Deadline for June 30, 2023 BDC Data Extended
- Press Release: Chair Rosenworcel Proposes Goal of 100% Access to Affordable Broadband
July 26
- Press Release: FCC Announces Nearly $55 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding
- Press Release: FCC Requests Information on Private-Led Tracebacks by 11/13
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
July 26
- Press Release: CFPB Exams Find Unfair, Deceptive, and Abusive Practices Across a Wide Array of Consumer Financial Product Lines
Export-Import (EXIM) Bank
July 26
- Press Release: Director Owen Herrnstadt in Seattle and Olympia to Highlight EXIM's Make More in America Initiative
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
July 25
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Helps Expand Access to Rural Health Care Through Investing in America Agenda
July 26
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments and Promotions
Department of Energy (DOE)
July 25
- Readout: U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm Concludes Trip to India
July 26
- Press Release: DOE Announces $33 Million to Advance Energy Research Across America
Department of the Interior (DOI)
July 25
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Applauds President Biden's Designation of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument
July 26
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Wraps Weeklong Pacific Islands Visit, Leads Delegation to Inauguration of the President of the Federated States of Micronesia
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes to Improve Air Pollution Emissions Data
- Press Release: EPA Seeks Input on Expansion of the Safer Choice and Design for the Environment Programs
- Press Release: EPA, Justice Department and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Reach Agreement with City of Jackson on Proposal to Address Sewer System Issues
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (DOT)
July 25
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces First Ships Enrolled in the Tanker Security Program
July 26
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Requires Airline Lavatories to Be More Accessible for Wheelchair Users
Department of Labor (DOL)
July 25
- Statement by Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su on tentative collective bargaining agreement reached by Teamsters, UPS
- Press Release: Utah supermarket, wholesaler pays $525K in back wages, damages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor investigation, litigation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $64K in back wages for 41 workers after finding Cedar Bluff pest control employer failed to pay overtime
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $73K in back wages, damages from Hawaii food wholesaler who denied overtime pay to 11 warehouse employees
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $127K in back wages, damages from San Diego cafe owner who denied overtime pay to 18 employees
- Press Release: Workers underserved | Court requires six Connecticut restaurants, owners to pay $858K to 105 workers after U.S. Department of Labor investigation, litigation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Louisiana, Texas McDonald's franchisees allowed minors to work longer, later than law permits, operate dangerous equipment
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds Jacksonville psychiatric treatment facility failed to keep workers safe, follow safety procedures
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Treasury announce proposed rules to strengthen Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act
July 26
- Press Release: Federal workplace safety inspection at Dollar General store in Austin finds company again exposing employees to fire, other safety hazards
- Press Release: Investigation recovers $178K for 8 employees from New York gas station, convenience store, Subway franchise operator
- Press Release: Westfield grain bin operator again ignored federal safety standards despite warning during probe into near-tragic engulfment
Health & Human Services (HHS)
July 25
- Press Release: Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Treasury announce proposed rules to strengthen Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act
July 26
- Press Release: HHS Invests $11 Million to Expand Medical Residencies in Rural Communities
- Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the 33rd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | July 25, 2023
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
July 25
- Press Release: HUD Announces Research Grant Opportunity and Event Focused on Office-to-Residential Conversions
July 26
- Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in June 2023
- Press Release: HUD Awards $370 Million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Awards
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
July 25
- Blog Post: A Call for New Research in the Area of Taxes and Transfers
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 1695, Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 2627, Increasing Investor Opportunities Act
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 3565, Spectrum Auction Reauthorization Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: H.R. 4090, Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023
- Cost Estimate: S. 843, a bill to amend the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to authorize the use of funds for certain additional Carey Act projects, and for other purposes
July 26
- Report: An Update to the Economic Outlook: 2023 to 2025
- Presentation: CBO's Long-Term Projections of Labor Force Participation Rates
- Congressional Testimony on Approaches to Reducing the Department of Defense's Compensation Costs
- Cost Estimate: S. 1886, Pray Safe Act of 2023
