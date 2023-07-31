This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT announces additional actions to protect communities from extreme heat | South Court Auditorium

Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces New Actions to Protect Workers and Communities from Extreme Heat

3:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy | Oval Office

7:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the National Archives Building

7:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the National Archives Building

7:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium | National Archives Research Center

8:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the National Archives Building en route to the White House

8:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled

White House Press Briefing*

1:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday-Wednesday, July 25-26, 2023

The White House

July 25

Remarks by President Biden on Expanding Access to Mental Health Care

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Make it Easier to Access In-Network Mental Health Care

Statement from President Joe Biden on Tentative Agreement Between UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Remarks by President Biden and Vice President Harris at Signing of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument Proclamation

Proclamation on Establishment of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument

Fact Sheet: President Biden Designates Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument

Proclamation on Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, 2023

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Works to Make it Easier for People with Disabilities to Access Public Services Online

Statement from President Joe Biden on Student Debt Relief Action in Colorado

Bill Signed into Law: S. 111, the "Providing Accountability Through Transparency Act of 2023," which requires each agency, in providing notice of a rulemaking, to include a link to a 100-word plain language summary of the proposed rule

Joint Statement from Mexico and the United States on Shared Efforts to Combat Illicit Fentanyl, Disrupt Arms Trafficking, and Humanely Manage Migration

Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

July 26

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan On Developments in Niger

Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 1096, the "250th Anniversary of the United States Marine Corps Commemorative Coin Act,"

Nomination: President Biden Announces Nomination of Gen. David Allvin to Serve As U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff

Nomination: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Martin O'Malley to be Commissioner of the Social Security Administration

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Members of Congress, Labor Leaders, Business Groups, Disability Advocacy Groups, and More Celebrate Martin O'Malley's Nomination to be Social Security Administration Commissioner

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Statement from President Joe Biden on the 75th Anniversary of the Desegregation of the Armed Forces

Readout by NSC Spokesperson of the Principal Deputy National Security Advisor's Meeting with Representatives of the Three 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Laureates

Proclamation on National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, 2023

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Hosts White House Methane Summit to Tackle Dangerous Climate Pollution, while Creating Good-Paying Jobs and Protecting Community Health

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Promote Access to Behavioral Health Care for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities

Department of Defense (DOD)

July 25

Readout: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant

Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds A Press Briefing

Fact Sheet: Secretary Austin's Eighth Trip to the Indo-Pacific Region

Article: Austin First Defense Secretary to Visit Papua New Guinea

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – July 25, 2023

Press Release: DOD Launches Reserve Component Spouse Survey

Article: The Journey to Becoming an Air Force Cadet

Contracts for July 25, 2023

July 26

Press Release: Department of Commerce and Department of Defense Sign Memorandum of Agreement to Strengthen U.S. Defense Industrial Base

Advisory: Pentagon Commemorates 75th Anniversary of Desegregation in the Federal Workforce and Armed Forces

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking 75 Years Since the Desegregation of the Department of Defense

Closing Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks at the Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Racial Desegregation in the Armed Forces and Federal Workforce

Article: Austin, Papua New Guinea Leaders Discuss Plans for Defense Cooperation

Article: Austin Meets Papua New Guinea Leaders to Chart Security Course

Article: Austin Visits Papua New Guinea, Australia on Latest Trip to Pacific

Article: U.S. Military Integration Spawned Peerless Fighting Force

Article: Graduate Program Fosters Strategic Leaders

Article: Talisman Sabre 23 Field Exercise Sets Benchmark for Combined Military Training in Indo-Pacific

Contracts for July 26, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 27, 2023

Europe, Ukraine

July 25: Statement | Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

Asia-Pacific

July 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Tongan Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku and Foreign Minister Utoikamanu

July 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Tongan Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku at a Joint Press Availability

July 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the U.S. Embassy Nuku'alofa Dedication | Tonga

July 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Peace Corps Engagement | Tonga

July 26: Fact Sheet | The United States-New Zealand Relationship

July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Prime Minister Hipkins of New Zealand

July 26: Readout | Fourth U.S.-ROK Working Group Meeting on the DPRK Cyber Threat

July 25: Statement | Maldives Independence Day

Africa

July 26: Statement | On Reports of an Attempted Takeover in Niger

July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Nigerien President Bazoum

July 26: Advisory | Special Representative for International Labor Affairs Fay Rodríguez Travels to Lesotho and South Africa

July 26: Advisory | Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation Lapenn's Travel to Namibia, South Africa, and Angola

July 26: Statement | Liberia National Day Message

Middle East, Central Asia

July 25: Statement | UN Begins Operation to Prevent Catastrophic Oil Spill | Red Sea

July 26: Advisory | Special Representative for Afghanistan West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Amiri's Travel to Kazakhstan and Qatar

Climate Investment Statements

July 26: Reports | 2023 Investment Climate Statements Released

Other Matters

July 26: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Jenny Taft of Fox Sports (re: World Cup)

July 26: Statement | The Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

July 25: Statement | The United States Raises its Flag at UNESCO

Department Press Briefings

July 25: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

July 26: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

July 26: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson, Pacific Area Commander, U.S. Coast Guard

July 26: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Nathaniel C. Fick Ambassador-at-Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy and Dr. Seth Center Deputy Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology

July 26: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Ambassador Julianne Smith U.S. Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

July 25

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power to Visit Papua New Guinea and Fiji

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with United Arab Emirates Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange Abdulla Lootah

July 26

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Spanish Minister of Migration, Inclusion, and Social Security José Luis Escrivá

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Interim United Nations Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Daniel Endres

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

July 25

Explanation of Position on the UN General Assembly Adoption of the Resolution on Dialogue and Tolerance in Countering Hate Speech

July 26

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Russia's Attacks on Ukrainian Ports

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing Called by Russia on Threats to International Peace and Security

Department of the Treasury

July 25

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Minister of Finance of Jordan Mohamad Al-Ississ

Remarks By Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Graham Steele at the Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund

July 26

Congressional Testimony of Under Secretary for International Affairs Jay C. Shambaugh Before the Committee on Foreign Relations, U.S. Senate

Guidance: Publication of Tri-Seal Compliance Note | Voluntary Self-Disclosure of Potential Violations

The Federal Reserve

July 26

Press Release: Federal Reserve Issues FOMC Statement

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

July 25

Press Release: SEC Names Natasha Vij Greiner and Keith E. Cassidy Interim Acting Co-Directors of the Division of Examinations

July 26

Press Release: SEC Proposes Reforms Relating to Investment Advisers Operating Exclusively Through the Internet

Press Release: SEC Proposes New Requirements to Address Risks to Investors From Conflicts of Interest Associated With the Use of Predictive Data Analytics by Broker-Dealers and Investment Advisers

Press Release: SEC Adopts Rules on Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy, Governance, and Incident Disclosure by Public Companies

Press Release: SEC Charges Investor Joseph C. Lewis and Associates with Insider Trading

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

July 26

Press Release: Departments of Justice, Commerce and Treasury Issue Joint Compliance Note on Voluntary Self-Disclosure of Potential Violations

Press Release: Justice Department, EPA and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Reach Agreement with City of Jackson on Proposal to Address Sewer System Issues

Press Release: Doctor Convicted of Unlawfully Distributing Opioids

Press Release: Former Oklahoma Private Prisoner Transport Officer Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Pretrial Detainee

Press Release: Jacksonville Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Preparing False Personal Return

Speech: Policy Director David Lawrence of the Antitrust Division Delivers Remarks at the Georgetown Center for Business & Public Policy

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the National Summit on Equal Opportunity in Higher Education

July 25

Press Release: Final MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced for Role in Rival Gang Member's Murder

Press Release: Virginia Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Conspiring to Violate Iranian Sanctions

Joint Statement from Mexico and the United States on Shared Efforts to Combat Illicit Fentanyl, Disrupt Arms Trafficking, and Humanely Manage Migration

Press Release: Three Foreign Nationals Sentenced for Operating an International Fentanyl Trafficking Organization

Press Release: Woman Pleads Guilty in Visa Fraud and Immigrant Smuggling Scheme

Press Release: South Carolina Man Charged with Sex Trafficking of Four Victims, including a Minor

Press Release: Former Oregon Corrections Nurse Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Nine Female Inmates

Press Release: Oklahoma Man Sentenced for Racially Motivated Hate Crime Against Black Man

Press Release: Two Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers Charged with Federal Civil Rights and Obstruction Offenses in Excessive Force Case

Press Release: Final Defendant Sentenced in Multi-State Dogfighting Ring

Press Release: Justice Department Advances Proposed Rule to Strengthen Web and Mobile App Access for People with Disabilities

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks on the Web Accessibility Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at Program to Commemorate 33rd Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Training Conference Award Luncheon

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

July 25

Statement From Secretary Mayorkas Regarding the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Ruling on the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways Rule

Joint Statement from Mexico and the United States on Shared Efforts to Combat Illicit Fentanyl, Disrupt Arms Trafficking, and Humanely Manage Migration

CBP Press Release: CBP Officers at the Presidio Port of Entry apprehend homicide suspect | Local Media Release (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Rescues Climb with Temperatures (Arizona)

July 26

CBP Press Release: Dulles CBP Agriculture Specialists Cage Two Live Birds Carried by Passenger from Iraq (Virginia)

CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Intercepts 21-Pound Marijuana Load in UK-Bound Passenger's Baggage (Pennsylvania)

CBP Press Release: CBP announces decision on hours at six ports of entry following temporary expansion (Washington State)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

July 25

Press Release: Western Hemisphere Partners Advance Work on Good Regulatory Practices

Department of Commerce

July 26

Press Release: Department of Commerce and Department of Defense Sign Memorandum of Agreement to Strengthen U.S. Defense Industrial Base

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

July 25

Press Release: FTC Issues Supplemental Proposed Amendments to its Amplifier Rule to Make Testing Methods More Useful to Consumers

Press Release: FTC Announces Claims Process for Consumers Who Purchased DreamCloud Mattresses

July 26

Press Release: Operators of "Blessing Loom" Scheme Banned from Multi-Level Marketing As a Result of Pyramid Scheme Charges Brought by the FTC and Arkansas

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

July 25

Press Release: Deadline for June 30, 2023 BDC Data Extended

Press Release: Chair Rosenworcel Proposes Goal of 100% Access to Affordable Broadband

July 26

Press Release: FCC Announces Nearly $55 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding

Press Release: FCC Requests Information on Private-Led Tracebacks by 11/13

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

July 26

Press Release: CFPB Exams Find Unfair, Deceptive, and Abusive Practices Across a Wide Array of Consumer Financial Product Lines

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

July 26

Press Release: Director Owen Herrnstadt in Seattle and Olympia to Highlight EXIM's Make More in America Initiative

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

July 25

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Helps Expand Access to Rural Health Care Through Investing in America Agenda

July 26

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments and Promotions

Department of Energy (DOE)

July 25

Readout: U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm Concludes Trip to India

July 26

Press Release: DOE Announces $33 Million to Advance Energy Research Across America

Department of the Interior (DOI)

July 25

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Applauds President Biden's Designation of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument

July 26

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Wraps Weeklong Pacific Islands Visit, Leads Delegation to Inauguration of the President of the Federated States of Micronesia

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes to Improve Air Pollution Emissions Data

Press Release: EPA Seeks Input on Expansion of the Safer Choice and Design for the Environment Programs

Press Release: EPA, Justice Department and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Reach Agreement with City of Jackson on Proposal to Address Sewer System Issues

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

July 25

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces First Ships Enrolled in the Tanker Security Program

July 26

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Requires Airline Lavatories to Be More Accessible for Wheelchair Users

Department of Labor (DOL)

July 25

Statement by Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su on tentative collective bargaining agreement reached by Teamsters, UPS

Press Release: Utah supermarket, wholesaler pays $525K in back wages, damages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor investigation, litigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $64K in back wages for 41 workers after finding Cedar Bluff pest control employer failed to pay overtime

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $73K in back wages, damages from Hawaii food wholesaler who denied overtime pay to 11 warehouse employees

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $127K in back wages, damages from San Diego cafe owner who denied overtime pay to 18 employees

Press Release: Workers underserved | Court requires six Connecticut restaurants, owners to pay $858K to 105 workers after U.S. Department of Labor investigation, litigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Louisiana, Texas McDonald's franchisees allowed minors to work longer, later than law permits, operate dangerous equipment

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds Jacksonville psychiatric treatment facility failed to keep workers safe, follow safety procedures

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Treasury announce proposed rules to strengthen Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act

July 26

Press Release: Federal workplace safety inspection at Dollar General store in Austin finds company again exposing employees to fire, other safety hazards

Press Release: Investigation recovers $178K for 8 employees from New York gas station, convenience store, Subway franchise operator

Press Release: Westfield grain bin operator again ignored federal safety standards despite warning during probe into near-tragic engulfment

Health & Human Services (HHS)

July 25

Press Release: Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Treasury announce proposed rules to strengthen Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act

July 26

Press Release: HHS Invests $11 Million to Expand Medical Residencies in Rural Communities

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the 33rd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | July 25, 2023

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

July 25

Press Release: HUD Announces Research Grant Opportunity and Event Focused on Office-to-Residential Conversions

July 26

Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in June 2023

Press Release: HUD Awards $370 Million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Awards

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

July 25

Blog Post: A Call for New Research in the Area of Taxes and Transfers

Cost Estimate: H.R. 1695, Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 2627, Increasing Investor Opportunities Act

Cost Estimate: H.R. 3565, Spectrum Auction Reauthorization Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: H.R. 4090, Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023

Cost Estimate: S. 843, a bill to amend the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to authorize the use of funds for certain additional Carey Act projects, and for other purposes

July 26

Report: An Update to the Economic Outlook: 2023 to 2025

Presentation: CBO's Long-Term Projections of Labor Force Participation Rates

Congressional Testimony on Approaches to Reducing the Department of Defense's Compensation Costs

Cost Estimate: S. 1886, Pray Safe Act of 2023

