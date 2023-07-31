This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | The White House

11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT announces additional actions to protect communities from extreme heat | South Court Auditorium

  • Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces New Actions to Protect Workers and Communities from Extreme Heat

3:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy | Oval Office

7:05 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the National Archives Building

7:10 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the National Archives Building

7:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium | National Archives Research Center

8:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the National Archives Building en route to the White House

8:20 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled

White House Press Briefing*

1:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday-Wednesday, July 25-26, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

July 25

  • Remarks by President Biden on Expanding Access to Mental Health Care
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Make it Easier to Access In-Network Mental Health Care
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Tentative Agreement Between UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters
  • Remarks by President Biden and Vice President Harris at Signing of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument Proclamation
  • Proclamation on Establishment of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument
  • Fact Sheet: President Biden Designates Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument
  • Proclamation on Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, 2023
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Works to Make it Easier for People with Disabilities to Access Public Services Online
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Student Debt Relief Action in Colorado
  • Bill Signed into Law: S. 111, the "Providing Accountability Through Transparency Act of 2023," which requires each agency, in providing notice of a rulemaking, to include a link to a 100-word plain language summary of the proposed rule
  • Joint Statement from Mexico and the United States on Shared Efforts to Combat Illicit Fentanyl, Disrupt Arms Trafficking, and Humanely Manage Migration
  • Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

July 26

  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
  • Statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan On Developments in Niger
  • Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 1096, the "250th Anniversary of the United States Marine Corps Commemorative Coin Act,"
  • Nomination: President Biden Announces Nomination of Gen. David Allvin to Serve As U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff
  • Nomination: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Martin O'Malley to be Commissioner of the Social Security Administration
  • Press Release: What They Are Saying | Members of Congress, Labor Leaders, Business Groups, Disability Advocacy Groups, and More Celebrate Martin O'Malley's Nomination to be Social Security Administration Commissioner
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on the 75th Anniversary of the Desegregation of the Armed Forces
  • Readout by NSC Spokesperson of the Principal Deputy National Security Advisor's Meeting with Representatives of the Three 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Laureates
  • Proclamation on National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, 2023
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Hosts White House Methane Summit to Tackle Dangerous Climate Pollution, while Creating Good-Paying Jobs and Protecting Community Health
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Takes Action to Promote Access to Behavioral Health Care for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities

Department of Defense (DOD)

July 25

  • Readout: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant
  • Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds A Press Briefing
  • Fact Sheet: Secretary Austin's Eighth Trip to the Indo-Pacific Region
  • Article: Austin First Defense Secretary to Visit Papua New Guinea
  • Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
  • Publication: Ukraine Fact Sheet – July 25, 2023
  • Press Release: DOD Launches Reserve Component Spouse Survey
  • Article: The Journey to Becoming an Air Force Cadet
  • Contracts for July 25, 2023

July 26

  • Press Release: Department of Commerce and Department of Defense Sign Memorandum of Agreement to Strengthen U.S. Defense Industrial Base
  • Advisory: Pentagon Commemorates 75th Anniversary of Desegregation in the Federal Workforce and Armed Forces
  • Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking 75 Years Since the Desegregation of the Department of Defense
  • Closing Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks at the Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Racial Desegregation in the Armed Forces and Federal Workforce
  • Article: Austin, Papua New Guinea Leaders Discuss Plans for Defense Cooperation
  • Article: Austin Meets Papua New Guinea Leaders to Chart Security Course
  • Article: Austin Visits Papua New Guinea, Australia on Latest Trip to Pacific
  • Article: U.S. Military Integration Spawned Peerless Fighting Force
  • Article: Graduate Program Fosters Strategic Leaders
  • Article: Talisman Sabre 23 Field Exercise Sets Benchmark for Combined Military Training in Indo-Pacific
  • Contracts for July 26, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, July 27, 2023

Europe, Ukraine

  • July 25: Statement | Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

Asia-Pacific

  • July 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Tongan Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku and Foreign Minister Utoikamanu
  • July 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Tongan Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku at a Joint Press Availability
  • July 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the U.S. Embassy Nuku'alofa Dedication | Tonga
  • July 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Peace Corps Engagement | Tonga
  • July 26: Fact Sheet | The United States-New Zealand Relationship
  • July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Prime Minister Hipkins of New Zealand
  • July 26: Readout | Fourth U.S.-ROK Working Group Meeting on the DPRK Cyber Threat
  • July 25: Statement | Maldives Independence Day

Africa

  • July 26: Statement | On Reports of an Attempted Takeover in Niger
  • July 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Nigerien President Bazoum
  • July 26: Advisory | Special Representative for International Labor Affairs Fay Rodríguez Travels to Lesotho and South Africa
  • July 26: Advisory | Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation Lapenn's Travel to Namibia, South Africa, and Angola
  • July 26: Statement | Liberia National Day Message

Middle East, Central Asia

  • July 25: Statement | UN Begins Operation to Prevent Catastrophic Oil Spill | Red Sea
  • July 26: Advisory | Special Representative for Afghanistan West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Amiri's Travel to Kazakhstan and Qatar

Climate Investment Statements

  • July 26: Reports | 2023 Investment Climate Statements Released

Other Matters

  • July 26: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Jenny Taft of Fox Sports (re: World Cup)
  • July 26: Statement | The Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act
  • July 25: Statement | The United States Raises its Flag at UNESCO

Department Press Briefings

  • July 25: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
  • July 26: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
  • July 26: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson, Pacific Area Commander, U.S. Coast Guard
  • July 26: Transcript | Special Online Briefing with Nathaniel C. Fick Ambassador-at-Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy and Dr. Seth Center Deputy Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology
  • July 26: Transcript | Digital Press Briefing with Ambassador Julianne Smith U.S. Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

July 25

  • Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power to Visit Papua New Guinea and Fiji
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with United Arab Emirates Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange Abdulla Lootah

July 26

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Spanish Minister of Migration, Inclusion, and Social Security José Luis Escrivá
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Interim United Nations Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Daniel Endres
  • Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

July 25

  • Explanation of Position on the UN General Assembly Adoption of the Resolution on Dialogue and Tolerance in Countering Hate Speech

July 26

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Russia's Attacks on Ukrainian Ports
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing Called by Russia on Threats to International Peace and Security

Department of the Treasury

July 25

  • Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Bilateral Meeting with Minister of Finance of Jordan Mohamad Al-Ississ
  • Remarks By Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Graham Steele at the Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund

July 26

  • Congressional Testimony of Under Secretary for International Affairs Jay C. Shambaugh Before the Committee on Foreign Relations, U.S. Senate
  • Guidance: Publication of Tri-Seal Compliance Note | Voluntary Self-Disclosure of Potential Violations

The Federal Reserve

July 26

Security Exchange Commission (SEC)

July 25

  • Press Release: SEC Names Natasha Vij Greiner and Keith E. Cassidy Interim Acting Co-Directors of the Division of Examinations

July 26

  • Press Release: SEC Proposes Reforms Relating to Investment Advisers Operating Exclusively Through the Internet
  • Press Release: SEC Proposes New Requirements to Address Risks to Investors From Conflicts of Interest Associated With the Use of Predictive Data Analytics by Broker-Dealers and Investment Advisers
  • Press Release: SEC Adopts Rules on Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy, Governance, and Incident Disclosure by Public Companies
  • Press Release: SEC Charges Investor Joseph C. Lewis and Associates with Insider Trading

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

July 26

  • Press Release: Departments of Justice, Commerce and Treasury Issue Joint Compliance Note on Voluntary Self-Disclosure of Potential Violations
  • Press Release: Justice Department, EPA and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Reach Agreement with City of Jackson on Proposal to Address Sewer System Issues
  • Press Release: Doctor Convicted of Unlawfully Distributing Opioids
  • Press Release: Former Oklahoma Private Prisoner Transport Officer Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Pretrial Detainee
  • Press Release: Jacksonville Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Preparing False Personal Return
  • Speech: Policy Director David Lawrence of the Antitrust Division Delivers Remarks at the Georgetown Center for Business & Public Policy
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at the National Summit on Equal Opportunity in Higher Education

July 25

  • Press Release: Final MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced for Role in Rival Gang Member's Murder
  • Press Release: Virginia Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Conspiring to Violate Iranian Sanctions
  • Joint Statement from Mexico and the United States on Shared Efforts to Combat Illicit Fentanyl, Disrupt Arms Trafficking, and Humanely Manage Migration
  • Press Release: Three Foreign Nationals Sentenced for Operating an International Fentanyl Trafficking Organization
  • Press Release: Woman Pleads Guilty in Visa Fraud and Immigrant Smuggling Scheme
  • Press Release: South Carolina Man Charged with Sex Trafficking of Four Victims, including a Minor
  • Press Release: Former Oregon Corrections Nurse Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting Nine Female Inmates
  • Press Release: Oklahoma Man Sentenced for Racially Motivated Hate Crime Against Black Man
  • Press Release: Two Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers Charged with Federal Civil Rights and Obstruction Offenses in Excessive Force Case
  • Press Release: Final Defendant Sentenced in Multi-State Dogfighting Ring
  • Press Release: Justice Department Advances Proposed Rule to Strengthen Web and Mobile App Access for People with Disabilities
  • Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks on the Web Accessibility Notice of Proposed Rulemaking
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at Program to Commemorate 33rd Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
  • Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Training Conference Award Luncheon

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

July 25

  • Statement From Secretary Mayorkas Regarding the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Ruling on the Circumvention of Lawful Pathways Rule
  • Joint Statement from Mexico and the United States on Shared Efforts to Combat Illicit Fentanyl, Disrupt Arms Trafficking, and Humanely Manage Migration
  • CBP Press Release: CBP Officers at the Presidio Port of Entry apprehend homicide suspect | Local Media Release (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Border Patrol Rescues Climb with Temperatures (Arizona)

July 26

  • CBP Press Release: Dulles CBP Agriculture Specialists Cage Two Live Birds Carried by Passenger from Iraq (Virginia)
  • CBP Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Intercepts 21-Pound Marijuana Load in UK-Bound Passenger's Baggage (Pennsylvania)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP announces decision on hours at six ports of entry following temporary expansion (Washington State)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

July 25

  • Press Release: Western Hemisphere Partners Advance Work on Good Regulatory Practices

Department of Commerce

July 26

  • Press Release: Department of Commerce and Department of Defense Sign Memorandum of Agreement to Strengthen U.S. Defense Industrial Base

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

July 25

  • Press Release: FTC Issues Supplemental Proposed Amendments to its Amplifier Rule to Make Testing Methods More Useful to Consumers
  • Press Release: FTC Announces Claims Process for Consumers Who Purchased DreamCloud Mattresses

July 26

  • Press Release: Operators of "Blessing Loom" Scheme Banned from Multi-Level Marketing As a Result of Pyramid Scheme Charges Brought by the FTC and Arkansas

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

July 25

  • Press Release: Deadline for June 30, 2023 BDC Data Extended
  • Press Release: Chair Rosenworcel Proposes Goal of 100% Access to Affordable Broadband

July 26

  • Press Release: FCC Announces Nearly $55 Million in Emergency Connectivity Funding
  • Press Release: FCC Requests Information on Private-Led Tracebacks by 11/13

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

July 26

  • Press Release: CFPB Exams Find Unfair, Deceptive, and Abusive Practices Across a Wide Array of Consumer Financial Product Lines

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank

July 26

  • Press Release: Director Owen Herrnstadt in Seattle and Olympia to Highlight EXIM's Make More in America Initiative

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

July 25

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Helps Expand Access to Rural Health Care Through Investing in America Agenda

July 26

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments and Promotions

Department of Energy (DOE)

July 25

  • Readout: U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm Concludes Trip to India

July 26

  • Press Release: DOE Announces $33 Million to Advance Energy Research Across America

Department of the Interior (DOI)

July 25

  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Applauds President Biden's Designation of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument

July 26

  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Wraps Weeklong Pacific Islands Visit, Leads Delegation to Inauguration of the President of the Federated States of Micronesia

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes to Improve Air Pollution Emissions Data
  • Press Release: EPA Seeks Input on Expansion of the Safer Choice and Design for the Environment Programs
  • Press Release: EPA, Justice Department and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Reach Agreement with City of Jackson on Proposal to Address Sewer System Issues
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

July 25

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces First Ships Enrolled in the Tanker Security Program

July 26

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Requires Airline Lavatories to Be More Accessible for Wheelchair Users

Department of Labor (DOL)

July 25

  • Statement by Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su on tentative collective bargaining agreement reached by Teamsters, UPS
  • Press Release: Utah supermarket, wholesaler pays $525K in back wages, damages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor investigation, litigation
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $64K in back wages for 41 workers after finding Cedar Bluff pest control employer failed to pay overtime
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $73K in back wages, damages from Hawaii food wholesaler who denied overtime pay to 11 warehouse employees
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $127K in back wages, damages from San Diego cafe owner who denied overtime pay to 18 employees
  • Press Release: Workers underserved | Court requires six Connecticut restaurants, owners to pay $858K to 105 workers after U.S. Department of Labor investigation, litigation
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Louisiana, Texas McDonald's franchisees allowed minors to work longer, later than law permits, operate dangerous equipment
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds Jacksonville psychiatric treatment facility failed to keep workers safe, follow safety procedures
  • Press Release: U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Treasury announce proposed rules to strengthen Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act

July 26

  • Press Release: Federal workplace safety inspection at Dollar General store in Austin finds company again exposing employees to fire, other safety hazards
  • Press Release: Investigation recovers $178K for 8 employees from New York gas station, convenience store, Subway franchise operator
  • Press Release: Westfield grain bin operator again ignored federal safety standards despite warning during probe into near-tragic engulfment

Health & Human Services (HHS)

July 25

  • Press Release: Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Treasury announce proposed rules to strengthen Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act

July 26

  • Press Release: HHS Invests $11 Million to Expand Medical Residencies in Rural Communities
  • Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the 33rd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

July 25

  • Press Release: HUD Announces Research Grant Opportunity and Event Focused on Office-to-Residential Conversions

July 26

  • Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in June 2023
  • Press Release: HUD Awards $370 Million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Awards

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

July 25

  • Blog Post: A Call for New Research in the Area of Taxes and Transfers
  • Cost Estimate: H.R. 1695, Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act
  • Cost Estimate: H.R. 2627, Increasing Investor Opportunities Act
  • Cost Estimate: H.R. 3565, Spectrum Auction Reauthorization Act of 2023
  • Cost Estimate: H.R. 4090, Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023
  • Cost Estimate: S. 843, a bill to amend the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to authorize the use of funds for certain additional Carey Act projects, and for other purposes

July 26

  • Report: An Update to the Economic Outlook: 2023 to 2025
  • Presentation: CBO's Long-Term Projections of Labor Force Participation Rates
  • Congressional Testimony on Approaches to Reducing the Department of Defense's Compensation Costs
  • Cost Estimate: S. 1886, Pray Safe Act of 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.