On July 20, 2023, Sandoz announced that it plans to invest approximately $90 million to build a Biosimilar Technical Development Center in Ljubljana, Slovenia by 2026. The facility will be used to manufacture both drug substances and drug products and will create approximately 200 full-time jobs in the region. The announcement complements Sandoz's small molecule development capabilities in Ljubljana, as well as its previously announced investment of at least $400 million in Lendava, Slovenia, and expanded biosimilar development capabilities in Holzkirchen, Germany. Claire D'Abreu Hayling, Chief Scientific Officer for Sandoz, stated that the new facility will help "Sandoz to meet rapidly rising global demand for biosimilars and to make an even more meaningful contribution to the long-term viability of healthcare systems around the world."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.