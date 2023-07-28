TPG has announced it has acquired Nextech from Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL) for $1.4 billion.

Nextech, based in Tampa, Fla., is a provider of clinical and administrative healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices. Founded in 1997, the company states it services more than 11,000 physicians in dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery and med spa.

TPG is investing in Nextech through TPG Capital. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and San Francisco, TPG Capital targets investments in middle-market companies in healthcare and a number of other industries.

THL, based in Boston, is a private equity firm investing in middle market growth companies in three sectors, including healthcare. Founded in 1974, the firm typically targets companies with enterprise values between $250 million and $2.5 billion.

